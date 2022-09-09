Enniskillen Gaels ‘not the finished article’

Expectation is always high when a talented Enniskillen Gaels team appear on the local club scene and this year is no different.

The Gaels may have lost to Derrygonnelly in both the Division One and senior championship finals last year, but they were results that many onlookers felt showed there was more to come.

Division One losses to Belnaleck, Devenish and Erne Gaels soon tempered this optimism, but for manager Simon Bradley it was all part of his young side’s learning curve.

Advertisement

“Generally, we were happy with our league form, but we were disappointed with those losses, particularly the one against Devenish when we didn’t perform and it probably cost us a league final place,” he said.

“But we learned a lot from the league, both as a squad and as a management team. The team is still very young and relatively inexperienced.

“I think we used 35-odd players during the league, which was very good.

“It’s also helped us that the same management team has been taking the reserves who have done very well this season.”

Enniskillen begin their championship challenge with a home game against Ederney at Brewster Park, followed by an away match against Roslea, and Division One finalists Kinawley in Tempo.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0