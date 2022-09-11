Cuba challenge nearing for Abigail!

A FERMANAGH social media influencer is set to embark on a challenging cycling fundraiser which will see her cycle from Havana to Trinidad in Cuba – a whopping total of 350 kilometres!

Since representing Fermanagh at the Miss Northern Ireland beauty pageant competition last July, Abigail has risen to fame. She is a constant figure on social media, advertising and promoting businesses and organisations from right across the UK.

The Kesh native is set to begin her cycle on November 5 and she hopes to complete the 350-kilometre trek nine days later, on November 14.

Just two months out from the challenge, Abigail has mixed feelings.

“I definitely think that the hardest thing is getting used to the repetition on the saddle,” she explained.

“[My] general fitness is ok with the cycling, but I am still too scared to use the pleats and proper pedals incase I can’t steady myself if I wobble!

“I am loving it and it is fun to be back on the bike.”

Even before beginning her cycle, Abigail has raised a staggering £4,055.

All money raised will go to the Northern Ireland Hospice – an organisation that provides quality palliative care and support to people with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses and conditions. The beauty queen is overwhelmed with the support she has received from the Fermanagh public.

“I have chosen to raise money for the Northern Ireland Hospice as the work they do here is incredible,” said Abigail.

“Thank you to everyone that has been helping me with training, kit, and advice. Please keep the advice coming, I need it all!

“Thank you too to everyone that has helped raise over £4000 for the NI Hospice for this cycle.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007