Crime rate up but anti-social behaviour figures down

ANNUAL FIGURES... Road crime in Fermanagh & Omagh District over the past 12 months scored a rate of 296 per 10,000 people. Overall crime was up just over 12 per cent with the amount of drug seizures also up. However, rates of anti-social behaviour and agricultural crime fell.

CRIME has gone up by over 12 per cent in Fermanagh & Omagh District during the last year with the area being one of four in the North that has seen a rise in drug seizures.

The annual figures released by the PSNI, which cover the period between April 2021 to March 2022, show that the level of recorded crime increased from 3758 to 4232 – an increase of 12.6 per cent.

However, the area – out of all the 11 Council districts in the North – was some way from having the worst rates.

South Belfast had the highest rate of recorded crime with a rise of 36.4 per cent – the nearest to them was Antrim & Newtownabbey with 21.6. The lowest rates were to be found in West Belfast (3.2) and Causeway Coast & Glens (3.5).

Fermanagh & Omagh were also one of two Council districts who saw a rise in drug seizures this past year.

An increase of 11 cases saw the rate for 2020/21 rise from 328 to 339. Lisburn & Castlereagh saw an increase with 23 drug seizures more this year than the previous one.

West Belfast only saw their previous total increase by one while South Belfast were again out in front with a rise of 123 drug seizures.

The biggest drop in drug seizures were at Derry & Strabane (162 less cases than previously) and Mid & East Antrim (154).

Motoring offences saw Fermanagh & Omagh rack up a rate of 296 per 10,000 people caught. The highest number of road offences were to be found at Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (381).

Ards & North Down had the lowest rate with a total of 130 per 10,000 people.

There was good news for Fermanagh & Omagh with the area seeing a fall in both anti-social behaviour rates and agriculture/rural crime.

Fermanagh & Omagh saw the second-highest drop in anti-social behaviour with a fall of 31.7 per cent from 2020/21. They were just behind Antrim & Newtownabbey who had a 37.4 per cent dip.

All the Council areas in the North saw anti-social behaviour rates fall. The lowest statistic was to be found at Belfast City who saw a 22 per cent drop.

With agriculture/rural crime, Fermanagh & Omagh saw the biggest drop in offences – a fall of 20 cases. The only increase in cases in this category were at Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (six) and Belfast City (one).