BREAKING: NIFL postpones games this weekend

THERE will no Fermanagh & Western Football League or Northern Ireland Football League games this weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

THE NIFL [Northern Ireland Football League] released a statement on Friday morning.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed,” a spokesperson said.

The postponement means that Ballinamallard’s Lough 41 Championship game with Warrenpoint Town will be refixed for a later date.