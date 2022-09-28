CIVIC nationalist group Ireland’s Future is aiming to fill Dublin’s 3Arena for the ‘biggest ever United Ireland conference’ on Saturday with a crowd of 10,000 in attendance.

Actors James Nesbitt and Colm Meaney will take to the stage along with entertainers Denise Chaila, Donal Lunny and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

They will join Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD and representatives from across politics and society to discuss the future shape of a new Ireland. A 54-seater bus is also taking people from Fermanagh to the event, which aims to include anyone with an interest in Irish unity.

Titled “Together We Can”, organisers Ireland’s Future hope the occasion will encourage public debate about subsequent constitutional arrangements.

Ireland’s Future is chaired by Senator Frances Black, who said: “Momentum towards a referendum on reunification has been building rapidly, particularly since Brexit and its political and economic consequences have become clear for all of us on this island.

“We have a duty as citizens to make sure those discussions are respectful and informed by evidence. This is once in a lifetime chance to create something exciting and new – a society which is founded on equality, respect and fairness. This event is another step in supporting these important conversations.”

As well as keynote speeches from Varadkar and McDonald, panel discussions on the day will include participants from Fianna Fáil, Labour, the SDLP, Green Party, People Before Profit, the Worker’s Party, Social Democrats and Aontú.

Tickets for the event are €10 each and can still be purchased via Ticketmaster. Further details of speakers and the programme of events, as well as a link to ticket sales, can be found on: www.irelandsfuture.com.

