Bellanaleck accused refused bail

A BELLANALECK man has been refused bail after a court heard details from an incident of volatile, aggressive behaviour which continued after arrest and while in custody, leaving a number of police officers injured.

Christopher Boyle (24) from Mallard Heights – the scene of the alleged incident – is charged with assaulting police six times and assaulting a male neighbour twice. He is also charged with engaging in disorderly behaviour, resisting police, damaging a PSNI earpiece and, while in custody, damaging a cell in Omagh PSNI Station. The case first came before a special court sitting earlier this month where a defence solicitor advised bail would not be sought at that point as a suitable alternative address had not been found.

Boyle appeared again by video-link at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court where the defence mounted a bail application which was opposed by police. In the course of setting out objections it emerged Boyle was subject to licence following previous offending and has since been recalled to prison as a result of the latest charges. The officer explained shortly after 8.30pm on September 1, police attended a report that Boyle had assaulted his neighbour. Whilst speaking to the injured party in his home, there was a loud bang and Boyle was seen in the hallway with his fists clenched, shouting and swearing. Police tried to escort him from the property, but he remained volatile, pulling at an officer’s body armour and in the process damaging his earpiece.

Another officer was struck in the face after which Boyle was arrested who despite warnings, continued to shout obscenities.

He was placed in a cell van to be transported to custody, but began to undress from the waist down, then grab his genitals.

When officers intervened, one was struck in the face causing his nose to bleed. Aggressive behaviour continued throughout the journey to custody including abusive language. Boyle was immediately placed in a cell on arrival at Omagh PSNI station due to his continuing behaviour. He proceeded to spit twice in an officer’s face before urinating against the cell door.

Objecting to bail the officer said, “There is a strong risk of reoffending and there is an alcohol and drugs link.

“The defendant was extremely aggressive and obstructive. He was released from prison for unrelated matters toward the end of June, and just over nine weeks later this incident occurred. His prison licence has been recalled as a result. There have also been quite a number of bail breaches in the past.”

While the neighbour allegedly assaulted by Boyle does not wish to make a complaint, the officer confirmed prosecution at this stage is continuing as police observed, “very visible injuries”.

A defence barrister informed the court he wasn’t aware Boyle had been recalled to prison, but conceded there is, “a considerable criminal record.”

Nonetheless, it was contended bail could be granted with conditions as the case is at a very early stage and, “It may become a situation where the defendant ends up time served, which does nothing but allow the cycle of offending and reoffending to continue. I urge the court to consider releasing my client to allow him to break that cycle.”

But District Judge Steven Keown threw out the application remarking, “There is a clear risk of reoffending which cannot be managed. “This man has an appalling record and he can’t seem to stop offending.”

Boyle was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on October 10.

