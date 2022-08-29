+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh Herald

WILSON, Rev. John James

Posted: 8:26 pm August 29, 2022

WILSON, Rev. John James – 23rd August 2022 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Faithful Pastor and one of “Mr Wesley’s Preachers”, late of the Graan Abbey Care Home and formerly Irvinestown Fold.

Friends welcome to call at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Tuesday, 30th August from 5 pm to 7 pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Irvinestown Methodist Church on Wednesday, 31st August at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballintemple, Church of Ireland Churchyard, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan (arriving 3.45 pm).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Methodist Child Care Society. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES.

Lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

