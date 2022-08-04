+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTributes are paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jenny
FONDLY REMEMBERED... Tributes have been paid to Jenny Kavanagh who passed away on Monday.

Tributes are paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jenny

Posted: 10:02 am August 4, 2022

TRIBUTES have been paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jennifer ‘Jenny’ Kavanagh who passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Monday, surrounded by her family.

Erne Integrated College expressed its ‘great sadness’ on social media.

“Many of us remember Jenny as a spirited young lady with a winning personality,” they said.

Advertisement

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Tribute paid to ‘true’ gentleman Harold Montgomery Menopause stigma must end to help local women at work Enniskillen to get giant Christmas tree this year

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:02 am August 4, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA