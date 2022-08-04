Tributes are paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jenny

FONDLY REMEMBERED... Tributes have been paid to Jenny Kavanagh who passed away on Monday.

TRIBUTES have been paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jennifer ‘Jenny’ Kavanagh who passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Monday, surrounded by her family.

Erne Integrated College expressed its ‘great sadness’ on social media.

“Many of us remember Jenny as a spirited young lady with a winning personality,” they said.

