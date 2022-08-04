Tributes are paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jenny

TRIBUTES have been paid to ‘spirited young lady’ Jennifer ‘Jenny’ Kavanagh who passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Monday, surrounded by her family.
Erne Integrated College expressed its ‘great sadness’ on social media.
“Many of us remember Jenny as a spirited young lady with a winning personality,” they said.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:02 am August 4, 2022