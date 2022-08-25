Show caves at Marble Arch to temporarily close

The show caves at will be closed from September 12 to January 2023 to install a new cave lighting system.

The show cave at Marble Arch Caves will be closed temporarily from Monday, September 12 to early January 2023 to install a new cave lighting system.

During the closure period, cave tours will be not available.

The installation of the new dynamic lighting aims to enhance the visitor experience of the unique caves system while sustainably protecting the natural environment.

Speaking about the new cave lighting project Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said: “The new lighting will provide maximum aesthetic effects, and enhance the show cave into the future in a sustainable, positive way and ensure the safety of visitors.

“The support provided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, alongside other funding investment, will significantly improve the cave tour and allow visitors to experience the underground world like an explorer.”

While the underground cave tours may not be available there, is still a range of over ground events for visitors to enjoy at Marble Arch Caves.

Attractions still open include, ‘The Land of Fairies’ and ‘Wildlife Detectives’, the virtual reality cave explorer experience plus Halloween and Christmas events.

Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre and car park will remain open.

Alternatively, you can telephone: 028 6632 1815 or email mac@fermanaghomagh.com