+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRyan and McCann collaborate for new single!

Ryan and McCann collaborate for new single!

Posted: 3:01 pm August 10, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

TODAY [Wednesday], Fermanagh resident singing sensation Derek Ryan is set to launch his latest new single, ‘The Cows On The Hill.’

This is the latest step in Ryan’s monumental music career.

A sneak peek of his music video was revealed on social media on Tuesday morning and another well-renowned Fermanagh musician was spotted making a cameo.

John McCann, pictured below, an All-Ireland button accordion champion from Coa, who also acts as the percussionist for The Tumbling Paddies, was captured playing his accordion in the backing band for the Carlow singer.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

This year’s Lady of the Lake got a trial run Emma’s making waves in the music scene! Ray of Hope memorial weekend returns
Posted: 3:01 pm August 10, 2022
Spring into Easter in the Fermanagh Lakelands

Why not spend your Easter break in the fun and family friendly Fermanagh Lakelands? Here is just a taste...

Derek back where it all began

THREE SOLD out nights await country musician Derek Ryan this weekend, with the Carlow native packing the Ardhowen Theatre...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA