Ryan and McCann collaborate for new single!

By Mark McGoldrick

TODAY [Wednesday], Fermanagh resident singing sensation Derek Ryan is set to launch his latest new single, ‘The Cows On The Hill.’

This is the latest step in Ryan’s monumental music career.

A sneak peek of his music video was revealed on social media on Tuesday morning and another well-renowned Fermanagh musician was spotted making a cameo.

John McCann, pictured below, an All-Ireland button accordion champion from Coa, who also acts as the percussionist for The Tumbling Paddies, was captured playing his accordion in the backing band for the Carlow singer.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition