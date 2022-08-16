MULLIGAN, Margaret (née Knox) – Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, August 16th, 2022, peacefully in her 98th year, in the tender and loving care of the staff of the Portiuncla Nursing Home, Multyfarnham. Pre-deceased by her husband Charlie and brother Jimmy.

Margaret will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Martin (Canada), Clare, Carol (Australia), Paul (Charlie), Gerry (Ballina) and Denise (London), grandchildren Blaine, Cian, Kasey, Michelle, Rachel, Michael, Andrew, and Heather, niece Andrea, nephew Ray, nieces-in-law and nephews-in-law in Scotland, sons-in-law Ian (McCall), and Kevin (Coyne), daughter-in-law Catherine (Cafferty), former neighbours in Mullingar and many friends. Remembering also her parents M.J (Mickey) and Ellen, Rathmore Terrace, Belleek.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday, August 19th at 11 am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar. The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family below.

Family flowers only please.