+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McGARRY, Madeline Veronica

Posted: 9:37 pm August 28, 2022

McGARRY, Madeline Veronica (née McLoughlin) – Late of 49 Glenlevan Road, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 27th August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Danny and much loved mother of Kevin (Dierdre), Evelyn (Patsy), Siobhan and the late Gary. Loved and cherished Nana to Danielle (Brian), Ryan, Emlyn (Claire), Kim, Gavin and Poppy, her great grandchildren Eoin, Grace, Bonnie, Tilly Mae,Lucy, Bella, Rosa and Ben. Cherished sister of Carmen (Murray), and the late Pauline (Dewar) and James McLoughlin

Rest in Peace

Please note the family home is private.

Madeline will be reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-7.

Those who wish to offer condolences can do so below.

Heaven is now her home

Related posts:

SMITH, Agnes HARTE, Mary (Josie)

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA