McGARRY, Madeline Veronica (née McLoughlin) – Late of 49 Glenlevan Road, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 27th August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Danny and much loved mother of Kevin (Dierdre), Evelyn (Patsy), Siobhan and the late Gary. Loved and cherished Nana to Danielle (Brian), Ryan, Emlyn (Claire), Kim, Gavin and Poppy, her great grandchildren Eoin, Grace, Bonnie, Tilly Mae,Lucy, Bella, Rosa and Ben. Cherished sister of Carmen (Murray), and the late Pauline (Dewar) and James McLoughlin

Rest in Peace

Please note the family home is private.

Madeline will be reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-7.

Those who wish to offer condolences can do so below.

Heaven is now her home