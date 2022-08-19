McCAULEY, Benny – Whitepark, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 18th August 2022, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Philomena (née McElroy) and devoted father to Yvonne Sweeney (Mark), Patricia Nicholl (Gerard) and Caroline Coulter (Jim). Loving grandad of Hannah, Jemma, Tirna, Zoe and Leah. Brother of Kevin (Maureen), John (Angela), Ray (Sheila) and pre-deceased by his sisters Bertha, Mary and Jean, RIP.

Benny will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening from 5 pm until 9 pm and tomorrow, Saturday from 5 pm until 9 pm.

We would ask that the family home remains strictly private.

Benny will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Benny’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Benny will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle and his many friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, 24 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea BT920LA.