+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCAULEY, Benny

Posted: 2:35 pm August 19, 2022

McCAULEY, Benny – Whitepark, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 18th August 2022, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Philomena (née McElroy) and devoted father to Yvonne Sweeney (Mark), Patricia Nicholl (Gerard) and Caroline Coulter (Jim). Loving grandad of Hannah, Jemma, Tirna, Zoe and Leah. Brother of Kevin (Maureen), John (Angela), Ray (Sheila) and pre-deceased by his sisters Bertha, Mary and Jean, RIP.

Benny will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening from 5 pm until 9 pm and tomorrow, Saturday from 5 pm until 9 pm.

We would ask that the family home remains strictly private.

Benny will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Benny’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Benny will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle and his many friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, 24 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea BT920LA.

Related posts:

BOYLE, Mary MORAN, Sister Elizabeth MURPHY, Ray

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA