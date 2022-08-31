Maguiresbridge family’s joy at miracle babies

Kiara Lambe and Steven Kilgannon are now proud parents to Cáhan, who was born in November, and Cómhan, who was born in April.

THE BIRTH of a baby is a joy for any parent, but for one family in Maguiresbridge the arrival of not one but two little bundles of joy – five months apart – has been nothing short of a miracle.

For almost five years Kiara Lambe and fiance Steven Kilgannon walked the long and lonely road of fertility treatment, including IVF, only to eventually be told the devastating news Kiara would never be able to carry her own baby.

Desperate for a family of their own, the couple was told surrogacy was their last option. Fortunately they were able to find a suitable surrogate in England and their embryo was successfully transferred. That was their first miracle, the second was just months away.

“Half way through her pregnancy, lo and behold, I fell pregnant,” said Kiara, who is now a proud mummy to Cáhan, who was born in November, and Cómhan, who arrived in April.

Kiara said she and Steven had chosen their babies’ names for their meanings.

“Cáhan means ‘little battler’, which resembled everything we went through to get him, and then Cómhan is twin, because obviously he is an Irish twin,” she said, noting both brothers were just five months apart in age and will be in the same class at school.

