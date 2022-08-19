MAGUIRE, Monica (née Boyle) – 117 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh., Thursday, 18th August 2022 peacefully at home in the loving care of her loving family. Wife of the late Phil, RIP, and loving mother of Raymond (Bridie), Mary O’ Doherty (Seamus, RIP, Eugene (Ann), and Philomena (Martin). much loved sister of Pap, Frank, Gertie and Brendan. Pre-deceased by her sisters Josie, Eileen, Nuala, Moyra, Pat, her brother Eamon and her Grandsons Ciaran and Martin, RIP).

Monica will repose at her late residence until removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for funeral Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Monica’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh

House private on Monday please

Monica will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchild, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire circle of family and friends.

St. Martin pray for her