Kesh footbridge upgrade work due to commence

At the Kesh footbridge which is about to be upgraded are: Chair, Cllr Barry McElduff; Erne North DEA Councillors (Cllrs Armstrong, Coyle, McClaughry and Stevenson), Representatives from DfI Roads, representatives from the Contractor FP McCann, representatives from the Sub Contractor Milligan Contracts and the FODC Head of Tourism and Economic Development.

KESH Bridge is due to get a new look after the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) gave the green light for an upgrade.

In collaboration with the Council, the DfI announced that work to the footbridge and retaining walls will start on August 15.

The work will include repairs to the river channel retaining wall and replacement of a section of masonry wall with a river channel retaining wall along the southern river bank.

There will also be repairs to the masonry wall on the northern river bank, repairs to the downstream apron of the Kesh Bridge including measures to help improve the movement of fish and the provision of a short length of new footpath to connect the footbridge to the public footway on the south side.

Following successful completion of the works, the footbridge and the linked path will transfer to DfI Roads for adoption and future maintenance.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, said: “I am pleased that the Council and DfI Roads are working in partnership to modernise the footbridge to improve access for pedestrians in and around the Kesh village.

“The bridge was damaged by severe flooding in December 2015 and, since then, it has remained inaccessible to pedestrians. This has resulted in significant health and safety issues for residents and visitors walking to and from the village.

“It is important that the infrastructure in our towns and villages is of a high modern standard to ensure a good quality of life for our residents and to make all areas within our District great places to live, work, visit and invest in.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd welcomed the delivery of the repair works adding: “I am fully aware of the vital importance of this private footbridge to the residents of the village of Kesh and visitors.

“My officials have worked closely with their counterparts from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to secure a mechanism to repair the river wall and footbridge foundation.”

The proposed works are scheduled to take 16-18 weeks.