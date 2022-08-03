+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHoliday of a lifetime is saved for Thomas and family!
15-year-old Thomas Bullock from Derrylin proudly shows off his passport. A delay at the UK Passport Office looked like ensuring that Thomas, who has severe autism, would miss out on a dream family holiday to South Africa. However, thanks to The Fermanagh Herald, the UK Passport Office got Thomas' passport out to him a week before the Bullocks were due to fly out.

Holiday of a lifetime is saved for Thomas and family!

Posted: 10:02 am August 3, 2022
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A Derrylin family has expressed their gratitude to The Fermanagh Herald after we stepped in to help their son get his passport.

The Bullock family had last year booked a £9000 dream holiday to South Africa and are due to fly out on August 7.

Last April, the family sent off a passport renewal application for their 15-year-old son Thomas – with it was documentation verifying that due to his severe autism, Thomas is unable to write his signature on the form.

Advertisement

As Thomas has had two previous passports in the past, the Bullocks thought nothing more of it. Only for someone at the UK Passport Office to send back the application claiming it ‘had not been signed’.

The family re-sent the application with further clarification of Thomas’ learning disability but had heard nothing back – despite several emails and phonecalls.

With the clock ticking and the prospect of having to cancel the dream holiday – with little prospect of any refund – the Bullocks contacted The Fermanagh Herald to see if we could help.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Book of Condolence opened in memory of tragic hurler Bus Éireann to add new Enniskillen to Dublin service Cuilcagh walk organised in memory of late Peter Jones

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:02 am August 3, 2022
Get 2017 off to a ‘Carefree’ start.

Carefree Travel’s Happy Holidays Travel & Cruise Show Tuesday 10th January 6-9pm, Killyhevlin Hotel THE biggest travel and cruise...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA