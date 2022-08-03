Holiday of a lifetime is saved for Thomas and family!

15-year-old Thomas Bullock from Derrylin proudly shows off his passport. A delay at the UK Passport Office looked like ensuring that Thomas, who has severe autism, would miss out on a dream family holiday to South Africa. However, thanks to The Fermanagh Herald, the UK Passport Office got Thomas' passport out to him a week before the Bullocks were due to fly out.

A Derrylin family has expressed their gratitude to The Fermanagh Herald after we stepped in to help their son get his passport.

The Bullock family had last year booked a £9000 dream holiday to South Africa and are due to fly out on August 7.

Last April, the family sent off a passport renewal application for their 15-year-old son Thomas – with it was documentation verifying that due to his severe autism, Thomas is unable to write his signature on the form.

As Thomas has had two previous passports in the past, the Bullocks thought nothing more of it. Only for someone at the UK Passport Office to send back the application claiming it ‘had not been signed’.

The family re-sent the application with further clarification of Thomas’ learning disability but had heard nothing back – despite several emails and phonecalls.

With the clock ticking and the prospect of having to cancel the dream holiday – with little prospect of any refund – the Bullocks contacted The Fermanagh Herald to see if we could help.

