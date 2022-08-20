HODGINS, Rhoda

HODGINS – The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen of Rhoda Martha Hodgins (née McCullagh). Beloved wife of the late Noel.

Rhoda will be forever loved and missed by son Nigel (Tracy), brother Robert (Esme), sisters Florence, May (Victor) and Evelyn, grandchildren Rebecca (Steven), Jill (Nicky), and great grandchildren Ruby and Daisy. Rhoda is pre-deceased by sisters Lily, Hannah and Pearl and brothers Arthur and Alex. Rhoda will be missed dearly by the entire family circle.

Remains reposing at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-2ES on Saturday from 5 pm until 8 pm and on Sunday from 11 30 am until Funeral Service in Ballycassidy House at 2 pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

At Rest