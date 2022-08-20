+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

HODGINS, Rhoda

Posted: 6:22 pm August 20, 2022

HODGINS – The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen of Rhoda Martha Hodgins (née McCullagh). Beloved wife of the late Noel.

Rhoda will be forever loved and missed by son Nigel (Tracy), brother Robert (Esme), sisters Florence, May (Victor) and Evelyn, grandchildren Rebecca (Steven), Jill (Nicky), and great grandchildren Ruby and Daisy. Rhoda is pre-deceased by sisters Lily, Hannah and Pearl and brothers Arthur and Alex. Rhoda will be missed dearly by the entire family circle.

Remains reposing at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-2ES on Saturday from 5 pm until 8 pm and on Sunday from 11 30 am until Funeral Service in Ballycassidy House at 2 pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

At Rest

Related posts:

COX-CONNOLLY, Lorraine O’KEEFE, Sean McGRATH, Mary

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA