HARTE, Mary Bridget (Etta)

Posted: 5:14 pm August 31, 2022

HARTE, Mary Bridget (Etta) – Kilready, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 31st August 2022, peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her brother Michael, her sisters Rose Hughes, Margaret Sweeney and Mary, RIP.

Etta will repose at Swift & McCaffrey, Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB from 4 pm until 8 pm tomorrow, Thursday, with removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Etta’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Etta will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her

