Greene calls for emergency plan to help with costs

By Matthew Leslie

A Fermanagh Councillor has urged government at all levels to put an emergency plan in place to help struggling households ahead of winter.

Cllr Sheamus Greene insists that action must be taken now to help people fighting to make ends meet with expected massive energy bills once the cold weather returns.

Prices are at an all-time high and are expected to rise even further come winter.

