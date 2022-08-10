Greene calls for emergency plan to help with costs

By Matthew Leslie
A Fermanagh Councillor has urged government at all levels to put an emergency plan in place to help struggling households ahead of winter.
Cllr Sheamus Greene insists that action must be taken now to help people fighting to make ends meet with expected massive energy bills once the cold weather returns.
Advertisement
Prices are at an all-time high and are expected to rise even further come winter.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:01 pm August 10, 2022