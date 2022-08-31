+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FLANAGAN, Sister Macartan

Posted: 11:48 am August 31, 2022

FLANAGAN, Sister Macartan – Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen, peacefully, 29th August 2022 at St. Macartan’s Home, Clogher

Deeply regretted by her brother Tony and his wife Angela, the family circle, Sisters of Mercy, Enniskllen and the Northern Province

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 1st September 2022 at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen. Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery, Belmore Street, Enniskillen

Mass may be viewed on the Parish webcam.

Due to Covid concerns, the Convent is private to the Sisters, family and friends only please.

Those in attendance at the Mass are asked to wear coverings and to observe social distancing.

May Sister Macartan Rest in Peace

