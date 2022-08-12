+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh to continue to bask in hot sun this weekend

Posted: 12:46 pm August 12, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

FERMANAGH sun worshippers will be happy to hear the current hot weather is set to last the weekend, although those struggling to cope with the muggy nights may be less excited by the current forecast.

According to Met Eireann, we’re in for another warm night ahead in Fermanagh, with temperatures remaining in their teens even after dark. Some mist and fog could develop, as well as a light breeze.

Tomorrow will be another hot, sunny dry day with the potential for temperatures to reach 30 degrees. While it will be warmest inland, those heading for the coast can look forward to a light sea breeze.

There may also be a small chance of the odd isolated shower on Saturday, however gardeners looking forward to some rain will probably have to wait until at least Sunday, when there is potential for scattered showers, which could become heavy and even thundery in places.

Sunday will remain warm into the night, when temperatures will again remain in the teens, with the mercury beginning to fall slowly on Monday when there will be more clouds and a greater chance of rain.

As for the rest of the week, there will be a fresher feel, with temperatures coming down to the high teens or low twenties, and showers in the forecast.

