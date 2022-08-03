+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEverybody needs good ‘Neighbours’, says Derek
Derek Edgar

Everybody needs good ‘Neighbours’, says Derek

Posted: 6:02 pm August 3, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

By John Carney

FANS of Neighbours were upset last Friday after the final episode aired on Channel 5 on Friday, and a 66-year-old dairy farmer from outside Kilskeery could be the most heartbroken of all.

Derek Edgar has been watching the popular Aussie soap opera since it first began on BBC1 in March 1985.

“When it first came on in 1985 there was an advertisement for it. It was when Daphne was hired to be a stripper at Des’s stag party,” Derek explained.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Carter’s new single is a big hit! This year’s Lady of the Lake got a trial run Ray of Hope memorial weekend returns
Posted: 6:02 pm August 3, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA