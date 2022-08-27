+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen trio to stand trial on GBH charges

Enniskillen trio to stand trial on GBH charges

Posted: 9:30 am August 27, 2022

THREE Enniskillen men are to face trial in relation to an alleged attack which left a male seriously injured last year.
Blaine Jamie Duffy (28) from Drumbawn Close; Jordan Beckett (20) from Coolcullen Meadows and Stephen James Love (31) from Beech Hill; and are jointly charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to the alleged victim on November 27 2021.
Duffy is further charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a knife and assaulting two police officers.
Beckett also faces an additional charge with assaulting a police officer as well as a designated police person.
A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the case is proceeding on indictment and a committal date has been scheduled for September 19.
If the defendants do not seek to challenge the evidence at this stage, it is expected they will be returned to crown court on that date.
Deputy District Judge John Wray remanded Duffy and Love on continuing bail, however Beckett is currently in custody on unrelated matters.

Related posts:

Fermanagh’s speeding hot spots revealed! EU takes legal action over NI Protocol Bill MLAs making some nice cash on the side

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:30 am August 27, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA