Enniskillen trio to stand trial on GBH charges

THREE Enniskillen men are to face trial in relation to an alleged attack which left a male seriously injured last year.

Blaine Jamie Duffy (28) from Drumbawn Close; Jordan Beckett (20) from Coolcullen Meadows and Stephen James Love (31) from Beech Hill; and are jointly charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to the alleged victim on November 27 2021.

Duffy is further charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a knife and assaulting two police officers.

Beckett also faces an additional charge with assaulting a police officer as well as a designated police person.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the case is proceeding on indictment and a committal date has been scheduled for September 19.

If the defendants do not seek to challenge the evidence at this stage, it is expected they will be returned to crown court on that date.

Deputy District Judge John Wray remanded Duffy and Love on continuing bail, however Beckett is currently in custody on unrelated matters.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007