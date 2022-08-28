Enniskillen to stage protest for Noah Donohoe

Pacemaker Press 13/08/22 A rally takes place at Belfast City Hall against the granting of a Public Interest Immunity Certificate in the case of Noah Donohoe. The 14 year old went missing in June 2020 and his body was discovered in a storm drain six days later. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

LOCAL supporters of the Noah Donohoe campaign are set to stage a demonstration in Enniskillen in the next few weeks.

People from Fermanagh were among the large crowd that attended a recent protest at Belfast City Hall over an application to withhold information in police files in the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah.

Martina McDermott from Newtownbutler helped people from the county to attend the rally in Belfast. She and others are now organising a protest in Enniskillen.

“We are going to have a demonstration in a few weeks at the Diamond in Enniskillen. It’ll be a way for Fermanagh people to show Noah’s family support,” Ms McDermott said.

“It all helps Noah’s cause and gives people from the county and the surrounding areas a chance to show that they care about this. Every little bit will help Noah’s family and encourage them.”

However, further tragedy struck the family last week when Ronan Donohoe died. The 41-year-old “passed away peacefully in the arms of someone who always loved him”, Fiona Donohoe, the mother of Noah, wrote on social media following the death of her brother, who lived in Co Wicklow.

It is understood Mr Donohoe died of natural causes. Gardaí did not attend the scene and were not otherwise involved following his death in the village of Tinahely near the Carlow border.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said he was prepared to meet the family of Noah Donohoe over concerns about information relating to the teenager’s death.

“I’m more than happy to meet his family to try and explain to Noah’s mother where I’m coming from,” Mr Vara said.

Ms McDermott doesn’t expect Mr Vara to overturn his decision but said that the meeting would at least be “cathartic” for Noah’s mother Fiona as she would be able to “speak openly to the Northern Ireland Secretary, face-to-face”.

It was also announced that a recently-built bridge in south Belfast is set to be named after Noah.

The new bridge opened last year in the south of the city, connecting the Stranmillis and Annadale districts.

Noah’s mother Fiona said it was a “beautiful tribute and fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.”

The public was asked for ideas on a name for the new 83m bridge and more than 1,500 suggestions were sent in to name in Noah’s memory.

“It’s a great tribute to Noah and a lovely way to remember him,” Ms McDermott said.