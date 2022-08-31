Dramatic island rescue after man run over by digger

A MAN was airlifted to hospital on Monday night after being run over by a digger on an island on Upper Lough Erne.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched at 9.40pm on Monday night following the incident, during which the man was run over by the track of the differ, on the island, around one mile north west of Share Discovery Village. This included Carrybridge RNLI, with the volunteer crew called to the scene at the request of the Belfast Coastguard.

The Sligo Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 was also launched.

When the volunteer RNLI crew arrived at the scene they quickly found the casualty, who suffered lower leg injuries, with the help of a member of the public. The crew provided care until the rescue helicopter arrived.

After further treatment it was decided that an airlift to hospital was the best course of action. The casualty was placed in a stretcher and carried several hundred meters over rough terrain to the landing site of the helicopter. The man was placed onboard and a further assessment was carried out prior to the departure of the helicopter.

Speaking following the call out, Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI said: ‘‘We were happy to be able to assist this casualty. The person made the correct decision to swiftly call for help and the multiagency coordination which followed worked exactly as is practiced for in these situations. We would wish the gentleman a speedy recovery from his injuries. If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’