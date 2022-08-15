+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DONAGHY, Angela

Posted: 3:40 pm August 15, 2022

DONAGHY, Angela (née McQuaid) – peacefully in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Ronan and son Ciaran. Deeply regretted by her loving children Martina (Martin), Fergal (Carol), Kilian (Stephanie), Grandchildren, great grandchild, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and entire family circle.

Reposing at her home until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

