Club championship dates and times confirmed

The times and venues for the opening rounds of this year’s club championship have been confirmed.

The first listed teams in the Senior and Intermediate Championships will have a home fixture. The two remaining games in the round-robin stage will be finalised after this Sunday’s league finals.

Teams that have an away game in round one will have a home game in round two (and vice versa), with the third-round games being played at neutral venues.

Mannok Senior Football Championship

Group A Round 1

SFL Division 1 winner (Erne Gaels/ Kinawley) v Belnaleck– Saturday 10 September, 6pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Derrygonnelly Harps v Teemore Shamrocks – Sunday 11 September, 6pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Group B Round 1

SFL Division 1 runner up (Erne Gaels/ Kinawley) v Roslea – Sunday 11 September, 1pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Enniskillen Gaels v Ederney St Joseph’s – Friday 9 September, 8pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Kevin Courtney Car Sales & Garage Intermediate Football Championship

Group A Round 1

SFL Division 2 runner up (Belcoo / Irvinestown) v Maguiresbridge – Sunday 11th September, 3pm

Devenish v Derrylin – Sunday 11 September, 3:30pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Group B Round 1

Tempo Maguires v SFL Division 2 winners (Belcoo/ Irvinestown) – Saturday 10 September, 3pm (Live on Fermanagh GAA TV)

Lisnaskea v St Patrick’s – Saturday 10 September, 6pm

Peter Carty Funeral Director Junior Football Championship

Quarter Finals

Aghadrumsee v Brookeborough venue; Roslea – Saturday 10 September, 6pm

Newtownbutler v Coa – venue TBC – Saturday 10 September, 6pm