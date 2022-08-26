Breastfeeding Course available in Fermanagh

A NEW suite of breastfeeding courses are now available to parents in Fermanagh.

Launched by Nursing mama.ie, these courses are the first of their kind to be launched in Ireland.

This new service allows parents to take the courses at their own pace and from the comfort of their own home.

Everything expectant parents need to know is now broken down into simple, easy to understand videos so they can feel empowered and confident throughout the breastfeeding journey.

The ‘Preparing for Breastfeeding & Beyond’ or ‘Weaning from Breastfeeding’ courses can be purchased individually or as a bundle.

NursingMama.ie was founded in 2021 by Katie Mugan. With over twenty years’ experience as a Registered General and Paediatric Nurse, Katie established her own private practice after qualifying as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in 2019.

Katie witnessed many parents feeling anxious and overwhelmed, unsure about breastfeeding, and was passionate about sharing her knowledge to help them succeed and thrive through those early stages.

She said: “I have seen a major rise in demand for my breastfeeding courses. Now everyone can be part of Nursing Mama’s community.

“Not only do members receive a lifetime membership but they can also access my very own private Facebook group and meet like-minded Mums.

“I will host a bi-monthly live Q&A for each course. Members will have the opportunity to have individual questions answered and learn lots of tips, not only from me, but from their peers too.”

Influencer, podcast host and author Joanne Larby is one of many who have completed one of the courses and spoke in glowing terms of the advice offered and how the classes were structured.

She added: “I completed the online antenatal and breastfeeding course with NursingMama during my first pregnancy and cannot recommend them highly enough.

“Katie has a wonderful way of packing a huge amount of easy to digest information without feeling overloaded or overwhelmed. Katie’s social content is educational and practical, while managing to make you feel less alone during the wild ride that is motherhood”

