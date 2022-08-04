+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Balcas celebrates 60th anniversary

Posted: 3:01 pm August 4, 2022

By John Carney

ONE OF Fermanagh’s most well-known businesses is celebrating its 60th anniversary with many community-orientated events over the next 12 months.

On August 17, 1962, Balcas was established and since then it has become one of Britain and Ireland’s largest wood product suppliers and renewable energy providers, with just over 380 direct employees. In addition, 300 people are engaged in forest harvesting and haulage – making the organisation a large employer and contributor to the rural economy.

Beginning this month, “Balcas at 60” will signal a variety of year-long celebrations to mark this significant milestone. A number of events will take place under the #BalcasInTheCommunity initiative supporting Fermanagh Women’s Aid – their local charity partner for 2022.

