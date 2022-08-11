A poem for Fermanagh ladies by Brian McCabe

Brian McCabe from Lisnaskea has penned a poem in tribute to the Fermanagh ladies, ahead of this Saturday’s All Ireland Junior Final replay.
We decorated our towns and villages for the ladies in green
One of the finest young teams that’s ever been seen,
It was the chance for us to all to showcase our stars
Flags were hung from poles, railings, shops and bars
Up will step our determined full back Molly McGloin
To decide which way we play on the toss of a coin,
The first day out Antrim played well and put us to the sword
But we never gave in and even prayed a few words to our Lord
Perhaps we could say we were unlucky and deserved much more
We scored two goals but only one was added to our score,
Blaíthín Bogue deservedly should’ve been player of the match
Her brilliant play and elegant scores were simply a joy to watch
Roísín Gleeson made sure she kept the Antrim attack at bay
Her saves, clearances and kick outs were perfect all day,
With Eimear Keenan, Shannan McQuade & Niamh McManus to the fore
Sarah McCarville and Cadhla Bogue were determined to not let them score
At midfield Brenda and Aisling were always on the attack
But they also remembered to help and always track back,
Elaine Maguire and Sarah Britton helped lead the half forward line
Always an outlet for balls from our numbers 8 and 9
Eimear Smyth was at full forward and a danger throughout
When she stepped up to the penalty the result was never in doubt,
Alongside her was the very industrious star Laura Grew
With Cliodhna McElroy masterful in attack and defence too
Our bench and backroom team played their part too
Both on the pitch or simply telling them what to do,
Our supporters made the trip by car and bus on the day
Their vocal support really helped the team I have to say
Our manager James has had to nip away to exchange his vows
Best to squeeze it in between the games to avoid any rows,
But he’ll be back to lead us to the victory the next day
He’s that important to how we plan to perform and play
We have no fear now as we face our rivals once more
After all it was Antrim who needed the equalising score,
There’s a steely determination within this ladies team
To play even better and achieve their All Ireland dream
So we call on all our supporters to follow us once again
We’re determined to end all the suffering and pain,
We’ll not care if it’s an alternative venue for the next game
As long as at the end the cup is bearing Fermanagh’s name.
