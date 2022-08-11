A poem for Fermanagh ladies by Brian McCabe

Brian McCabe from Lisnaskea has penned a poem in tribute to the Fermanagh ladies, ahead of this Saturday’s All Ireland Junior Final replay.

We decorated our towns and villages for the ladies in green

One of the finest young teams that’s ever been seen,

It was the chance for us to all to showcase our stars

Flags were hung from poles, railings, shops and bars

Up will step our determined full back Molly McGloin

To decide which way we play on the toss of a coin,

The first day out Antrim played well and put us to the sword

But we never gave in and even prayed a few words to our Lord

Perhaps we could say we were unlucky and deserved much more

We scored two goals but only one was added to our score,

Blaíthín Bogue deservedly should’ve been player of the match

Her brilliant play and elegant scores were simply a joy to watch

Roísín Gleeson made sure she kept the Antrim attack at bay

Her saves, clearances and kick outs were perfect all day,

With Eimear Keenan, Shannan McQuade & Niamh McManus to the fore

Sarah McCarville and Cadhla Bogue were determined to not let them score

At midfield Brenda and Aisling were always on the attack

But they also remembered to help and always track back,

Elaine Maguire and Sarah Britton helped lead the half forward line

Always an outlet for balls from our numbers 8 and 9

Eimear Smyth was at full forward and a danger throughout

When she stepped up to the penalty the result was never in doubt,

Alongside her was the very industrious star Laura Grew

With Cliodhna McElroy masterful in attack and defence too

Our bench and backroom team played their part too

Both on the pitch or simply telling them what to do,

Our supporters made the trip by car and bus on the day

Their vocal support really helped the team I have to say

Our manager James has had to nip away to exchange his vows

Best to squeeze it in between the games to avoid any rows,

But he’ll be back to lead us to the victory the next day

He’s that important to how we plan to perform and play

We have no fear now as we face our rivals once more

After all it was Antrim who needed the equalising score,

There’s a steely determination within this ladies team

To play even better and achieve their All Ireland dream

So we call on all our supporters to follow us once again

We’re determined to end all the suffering and pain,

We’ll not care if it’s an alternative venue for the next game

As long as at the end the cup is bearing Fermanagh’s name.