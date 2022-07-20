+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

WILSON, Brian

Posted: 2:08 pm July 20, 2022

WILSON, Brian – RIP, 19th July 2022, formerly Glenall, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Ennsikillen. Beloved son of the late John and Annie, loving brother of the late John and Patrick, RIP.

Brian will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home today, Wednesday, 20th July from 6 pm to 8 pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 1 South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Please make Cheques payable to Claude Mc Kervey Funeral Director and send to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his neighbours and many friends.

May his Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA