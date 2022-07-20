WILSON, Brian – RIP, 19th July 2022, formerly Glenall, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Ennsikillen. Beloved son of the late John and Annie, loving brother of the late John and Patrick, RIP.

Brian will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home today, Wednesday, 20th July from 6 pm to 8 pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 1 South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Please make Cheques payable to Claude Mc Kervey Funeral Director and send to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his neighbours and many friends.

May his Gentle Soul Rest In Peace