Tribute paid to ‘true’ gentleman Harold Montgomery

HAROLD Montgomery, one of Enniskillen longest established estate agents has been described as ‘a true and honest gentleman’ by his former business colleague and partner Terry Finlay.

The pair had been in partnership in the business of Montgomery Finlay in Belmore Street, Enniskillen, for 36 years. Mr Montgomery passed away peacefully last week.

Announcing the sad news the Belmore Street business posted on Facebook, “Montgomery Finlay & Co. are deeply saddened at the passing of our founder Harold Montgomery. We wish to pass on our deepest condolences to all the extended family during this very difficult time.

Advertisement

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition