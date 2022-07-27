+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTribute paid to ‘true’ gentleman Harold Montgomery

Tribute paid to ‘true’ gentleman Harold Montgomery

Posted: 6:02 pm July 27, 2022

HAROLD Montgomery, one of Enniskillen longest established estate agents has been described as ‘a true and honest gentleman’ by his former business colleague and partner Terry Finlay.

The pair had been in partnership in the business of Montgomery Finlay in Belmore Street, Enniskillen, for 36 years. Mr Montgomery passed away peacefully last week.

Announcing the sad news the Belmore Street business posted on Facebook, “Montgomery Finlay & Co. are deeply saddened at the passing of our founder Harold Montgomery. We wish to pass on our deepest condolences to all the extended family during this very difficult time.

Advertisement

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:02 pm July 27, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA