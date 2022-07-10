ROONEY, Patty (née McManus) – Cliff Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at hospital surrounded by her heartbroken family, July 8th, 2022. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Maria (John), Gerry (Yvonne), Seamus (Angela), Brendan (Teresa), Michelle (Paul), Ciaran (Michelle). Adored Nanna to her fifteen grandchildren Nicola, Stefan, Paul, Nessa, Philip, Matthew, Andrew, Mark, Aoife, Shane, Caoímhe, Keri, Sara, Daire, Zac, her great grandchildren Lucy, Seanie and Allie, Sr. Patricia, sister Mena (Tony). Pre-deceased by her brother Fr. Seamus McManus PP, nephews, nieces and extended Rooney and McManus family.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at the family home on Sunday from 2 pm until 7 pm, walk through only please, private at all other times. Removal on Monday at 10.15 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/7O8Y8rS-RNs

Those wishing to offer condolences to Patty’s family can do so below.

No handshaking and please use face coverings in the home and church in helping to keep the family and community safe.

Please note all Rooney’s Centra and Supervalu Stores in Killybegs, Manorhamilton and Donegal Townwill remain closed on Monday until 1 pm. Rooneys Centra, Belleek will remain closed all day Monday.