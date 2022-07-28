+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Priest calls for parades to be confined to 'own area'
Fr Sean McManus

Priest calls for parades to be confined to ‘own area’

Posted: 3:03 pm July 28, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A HUMAN rights campaigner has demanded that Orange Order parades be confined to their own areas in order to prevent violent clashes taking place.

Fermanagh native, Fr Sean McManus – who is President of the Irish National Caucus in Washington DC – said that parades themselves were fine as long as the residents of the area where the marching was taking place did not feel offended.

Parade routing has long been a contentious issue with the Orange Order insisting that they have the right to march through public areas while residents in nationalist areas say such gatherings are designed to intimidate them.

Speaking on radio station Ocean FM, Fr McManus stated that he himself did not see the purposes of ‘parading for provocation’.

He said: “I would say guys, for God’s sake. Stop parading unless it is in your own area.

“Unfortunately, there has been a long history in the north of the Orange Order trying to march down roads and streets where they are not wanted – often followed by violence and disrespect.

