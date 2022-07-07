+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PATTERSON, Sammy

Posted: 8:08 pm July 7, 2022

PATTERSON, Sammy – No 5 Sunbeam Terrace, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 6th July, peacefully at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Josie, RIP, and loving father to David (Shona), Mandy Darcy (Tony), Catherine Presley (Gerard), Hilary Curran (Aidy), brother of Sadie Wells.

Sammy will repose at the family home until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sammy will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, sons-in-law Tony, Gerard and Aidy, daughter-in-law Shona, sister, grandchildren Seainin, Gareth, Amy, Chloe, Conor, Adam and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

House strictly private to family only please, by request.

