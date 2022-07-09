MURPHY, Patrick (Pat) – Seafield Lawns, Avenue Road, Dundalk and formerly of Derryhenny, Mackin Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his family, 9th July 2022. Son of the late Patrick and Annie Ellen, beloved husband of Eilish (née O’Callaghan) dear father of Andrew, Alison and Nicola, loving grandad of Amy, Ellen, Brendan and Katie, and great grandad of Calvin and Carly, brother of James, Benny, Maureen, Bridget and Martin.

Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Patsy and Barney, Andrew’s partner June, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from 2 pm until 8 pm on Sunday.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday afternoon to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown arriving for Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals. Tel: 042-9334283.