MORAN, Sister Elizabeth

Posted: 4:49 pm July 20, 2022

MORAN, Sister Elizabeth – peacefully, 19th July 2022 at the South West Acute Hospital, late of Convent of Mercy, Belmore Street, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by her nieces Linda Smith and Marian Murray, her nephews Patrick, Bernard and Kevin Moran, Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and Northern Province.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 2nd July 2022 at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

Due to Covid infection concerns, the Convent is private to the Sisters. family and friends.

Those in attendance at the Mass are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

May Sister Elizabeth Rest in Peace

