McGRATH, Mary (née Melley) – Monavreece, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, 22nd July 2022, RIP, peacefully at the City Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Maurice and loving mother of Conor, Stephanie (Tony) and Edel.

Remains leaving her late residence, Monday at 10.45 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney. Interment afterwards to Edenaclaw Cemetery.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandsons and her brother Seamus (Mary).

Our Lady of Knock pray for her

House strictly private. No flowers please.