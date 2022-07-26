McGEE, Frances (née Boyle) – suddenly at her home, 24th July 2022, RIP. Beloved wife of Denis, much loved mother of Gary (Catriona) and Lisa, loving granny of Leah, Lara, Adina, Erin, Seán and Tiernan, dearest sister of Phyllis, Theresa, Hugh and the late Jean and Vera, cherished daughter of the late Barclay and Alice.

Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, 27th July at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the Parish webcam on https://culmaine.co.uk/livestream-services

In keeping with Frances’ wishes, the house is strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul