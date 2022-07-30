McAFEE, Susan

McAFEE – The death has occurred of Susan McAfee Aghahoorin, Boho, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-5AT on July 29th, 2022. Devoted wife of the late James.

Due to Covid, house is private to family only.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday in the Sacred Church, Boho, which may be viewed in this link: https://vimeo.com/734838282, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever missed and loved by Margaret (Eamon), Mary (Hadden), Kay (Paul) Sue (Gary), Anne (Neil), Teresa (Chris), Paul (Paula), Damien (Denise), sadly missed by her nineteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and the wider family circle.