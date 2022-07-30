+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McAFEE, Susan

Posted: 8:19 pm July 30, 2022

McAFEE – The death has occurred of Susan McAfee Aghahoorin, Boho, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-5AT on July 29th, 2022. Devoted wife of the late James.

Due to Covid, house is private to family only.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday in the Sacred Church, Boho, which may be viewed in this link: https://vimeo.com/734838282, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever missed and loved by Margaret (Eamon), Mary (Hadden), Kay (Paul) Sue (Gary), Anne (Neil), Teresa (Chris), Paul (Paula), Damien (Denise), sadly missed by her nineteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and the wider family circle.

Related posts:

McMANUS, Maura BOYLE, Mary MORAN, Sister Elizabeth

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA