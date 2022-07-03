+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Vera

Posted: 7:03 pm July 3, 2022

MAGUIRE, Vera (née Daly) – Camletter, Derrylin, 3rd July 2022, peacefully, loving wife of Tony and dear mother of Maurice, Ursula, Arlene, Kathy and Louise.

Rest In Peace

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, brothers and sisters Jim, Kieran, Maureen, Ursula and Anthony (pre-deceased recently by her brother Denis, RIP), sister-in-law Claire, sons-in-law Gwenole and P.J., all her adoring grandchildren and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

House private to close family and friends please.

