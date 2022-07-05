MAGUIRE, Phyllis (née Hannigan), RIP, 16 Grove Heights, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DL, formerly Largy, Lack, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, 5th July 2022. Beloved wife of the late Willie, RIP, much loved mother of Mary (Vinty), Sean (Mairead), Anne (Norman), Liam (Caroline), Angela (Colin) and the late Kate, RIP, loving grandmother of Christopher (Gemma), Diarmuid, Niall (Sarah), Niamh, Hannah and Patrick, cherished sister of Mary and the late Thomas, Jim, Sally, Kitty, Alice and Bridie, RIP.

Phyllis will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, 5th July, from 7 pm to 10 pm and on Wednesday from 10 am to 10 pm, family time please at all other times and on the morning of funeral. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday, 7th July at 12.30 pm arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 1 pm, followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, please make cheques payable to the charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her gentle Soul