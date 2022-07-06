+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HENDRY, Una

Posted: 7:50 pm July 6, 2022

HENDRY, Una (née Maguire) – Mullynaburtlan, Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 5th July 2022, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James, RIP, and loving mother to Lorna McKenna (Patsy) and Senga Sharkey. Devoted granny to Niamh and her late grandson Liam.

Una will repose at her late residence until removal tomorrow morning, Thursday at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Una will be sadly missed by her daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter, nieces, nephews, cousins and the wider circle of family and friends.

Una’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

