Fermanagh men climb Connemara summits for Women’s Aid

By Mark McGoldrick

FOUR Fermanagh lads took part in a mammoth climb over the 12 Bens in Connemara on Saturday to raise money for local charity organisation, Women’s Aid.

Gary Donegan, Eddie Roofe, Ciaran Fivey and Darren Fivey climbed 12 summits in Connemara in Galway.

On Saturday, the lads clocked up 30 kilometres in distance and 3,000 metres of elevation to reach the peaks of each of the Bens.

Right through their mountain climbs, the Fermanagh hikers posted regular updates from the different peaks.

During the final stage of their walk, one of the participants, Eddie Roofe said,

“On the last peak of an incredibly difficult day, we saw possibly the greatest view of our lives – it was worth the effort!”

At the time of going to press, the Fermanagh climbers have raised a staggering £4,310 for Women’s Aid.

Gary Doherty feels that it is vitally important that the local community do what they can to help support vulnerable people.

“We have chosen to support the local charity of Fermanagh’s Women’s Aid for the pivotal work that they do in our community to support women and children who experience domestic abuse,” he said.

“Any money raised will be used to help women provide for their families in these hard financial times.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007