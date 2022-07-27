Cuilcagh walk organised in memory of late Peter Jones

By Mark McGoldrick

THE workforce at Tracey Concrete is set to embark on a challenging climb up Cuilcagh Mountain on Saturday in memory of one of their ‘longest standing employees’, the late Peter Jones.

Peter Jones, a father of six, passed away last July following a tragic accident at Lough Melvin.

The Boho-native played an active role in his community and was a stalwart of the Derrygonnelly GAA club.

Tracey Concrete has decided to walk up Cuilcagh Mountain in memory of Peter, with all proceeds raised going towards the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“Peter [Jones] passed away tragically on July 21 2021 leaving an irreplaceable hole in his family, workplace and community,” a spokesperson said.