CAMPBELL, Margaret

Posted: 8:14 pm July 4, 2022

CAMPBELL – The death has occurred of Margaret Campbell (née Connolly), 114 Boa Island Road, Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-3EP. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and dearest mother of Maurice, Phil, son-in-law Tom and special granny to Constance, Niamh and Joe.

Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Wednesday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In the interests of keeping everyone safe from Covid the family home is private and mask wearing is recommended in the Church.

Deeply loved and forever missed by son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of condolence may be left below.

