BOYLE, Mary (née Brady) – peacefully, at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea. Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy, son Sean, sisters-in-law Olive and Sheila. Loving mother of Aidan (Vivien), Olive (Derek), daughter-in-law Valerie and brother Sean (Eileen), New York. Devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister-in-law to Betty and Therese.

May Mary’s gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at her son Aidan and daughter-in-law Vivien’s home on Saturday 5 pm to 10 pm and Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea (via Innishammon) for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Clones. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please do so below.

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her son, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sisters-in-law and entire circle of family and friends.