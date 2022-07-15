BLAKE, Joe – Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen, 14th July 2022, peacefully, loving husband of Kathleen (née McCullagh) and dear father of Mary (Gordon), Anne (Des), Cathy (Matthew) and Michael (Anne), devoted grandfather to Matthew, Peter, Tim, Niamh, Joe, Orla, Edward, Caoimhe, Oskar and Sora, brother of Pat, Arthur, Margaret and the late Briege, Liam, Ann, Donal, Sr. Christine and Marie (Devlin), RIP.

Remains will arrive for 2 pm Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins and the extended Blake and McCullagh families.

House private please.

St. Joseph pray for him

Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Tel: (+44(0)7831 454034.