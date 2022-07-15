+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BLAKE, Joe

Posted: 10:15 am July 15, 2022

BLAKE, Joe – Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen, 14th July 2022, peacefully, loving husband of Kathleen (née McCullagh) and dear father of Mary (Gordon), Anne (Des), Cathy (Matthew) and Michael (Anne), devoted grandfather to Matthew, Peter, Tim, Niamh, Joe, Orla, Edward, Caoimhe, Oskar and Sora, brother of Pat, Arthur, Margaret and the late Briege, Liam, Ann, Donal, Sr. Christine and Marie (Devlin), RIP.

Remains will arrive for 2 pm Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins and the extended Blake and McCullagh families.

House private please.

St. Joseph pray for him

Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Tel: (+44(0)7831 454034.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA