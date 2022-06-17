Two Fermanagh youngster are signed by Sligo Rovers

By Mark McGoldrick

TWO of Fermanagh’s top football talents, Oisin Keenan and Fionn Stroud, have been signed by Airtricity Premiership side Sligo Rovers.

The talented youngsters recently represented Enniskillen Town United in the Brendan Keogh Youth League and were invited to attend trials for Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds Stadium following their exploits with Enniskillen.

After impressing at the trials, the duo were signed by Sligo in their 18-man squad.

Keenan and Stroud have played for Sligo against Everton Academy, Preston, Oldham, Fleetwood Town, Finn Harps, Drogheda United, Galway United and Shelbourne.

On Monday [June 20], the Fermanagh lads are set to represent Sligo Rovers at the Waterford IT Cup.

They have been drawn to play Blackburn Rovers in the first round.